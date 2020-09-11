Smoky sunrise in Lake Forest Park Wednesday - more to come
Friday, September 11, 2020
|Photo by David Walton
Lake Forest Park resident David Walton says "I've been watching the sun come up over the recent weeks over the Cascades. Wednesday was extra special for photoing.
"The smoke in the air filtered out much of the direct sun, especially when the sun was sitting on or just below the mountain horizon. The photo was taken looking east @6:50am from NE 158th Pl, Lake Forest Park, looking over Kirkland toward the Cascades. The sun is just coming up behind Mt Phelps."
With a smoke plume from eastern Washington headed our way (see WeatherWatcher report) we can expect more of these smoky sunrises.
