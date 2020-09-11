Smoky sunrise in Lake Forest Park Wednesday - more to come

Friday, September 11, 2020

Photo by David Walton


Lake Forest Park resident David Walton says "I've been watching the sun come up over the recent weeks over the Cascades. Wednesday was extra special for photoing.

"The smoke in the air filtered out much of the direct sun, especially when the sun was sitting on or just below the mountain horizon. The photo was taken looking east @6:50am from NE 158th Pl, Lake Forest Park, looking over Kirkland toward the Cascades. The sun is just coming up behind Mt Phelps."

With a smoke plume from eastern Washington headed our way (see WeatherWatcher report) we can expect more of these smoky sunrises.



Posted by DKH at 4:03 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  