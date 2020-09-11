Jobs: Parks Maintenance Worker I

City of Shoreline













Closes 9/20/2020GENERAL SUMMARY:Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.Job offer to the most successful candidate is contingent upon verification of driving history and a successful passing of a criminal background check.The incumbent is expected to start the work shift at 6 A.M., including weekends.DEFINITIONTo perform a variety of semi-skilled work in the construction, maintenance and repair of park equipment and facilities; to operate a variety of park maintenance vehicles, equipment and tools; and to perform a variety of tasks relative to assigned area of responsibility; basic landscaping maintenance including planting, trimming, watering, mowing, raking, clearing debris; preparation of ball fields, tennis courts and shelters; trash pick-up and graffiti clean-up; inspect parks and facilities for damage, vandalism, broken equipment or hazardous conditions; assist in tree removal; operate a variety of vehicles, gas powered equipment or power tools.DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICSThis is the entry level class in the Park Maintenance Worker series. This class is distinguished from the Park Maintenance Worker II by the performance of the more routine tasks and duties assigned to positions within the series including basic maintenance and work under the guidance of a Parks Maintenance Worker II or Senior Parks Maintenance Worker.