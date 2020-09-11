Jobs: Parks Maintenance Worker I

Friday, September 11, 2020

City of Shoreline

Parks Maintenance Worker I
Closes 9/20/2020

GENERAL SUMMARY:

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

Job offer to the most successful candidate is contingent upon verification of driving history and a successful passing of a criminal background check.

The incumbent is expected to start the work shift at 6 A.M., including weekends.

DEFINITION

To perform a variety of semi-skilled work in the construction, maintenance and repair of park equipment and facilities; to operate a variety of park maintenance vehicles, equipment and tools; and to perform a variety of tasks relative to assigned area of responsibility; basic landscaping maintenance including planting, trimming, watering, mowing, raking, clearing debris; preparation of ball fields, tennis courts and shelters; trash pick-up and graffiti clean-up; inspect parks and facilities for damage, vandalism, broken equipment or hazardous conditions; assist in tree removal; operate a variety of vehicles, gas powered equipment or power tools.

DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS

This is the entry level class in the Park Maintenance Worker series. This class is distinguished from the Park Maintenance Worker II by the performance of the more routine tasks and duties assigned to positions within the series including basic maintenance and work under the guidance of a Parks Maintenance Worker II or Senior Parks Maintenance Worker.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 4:22 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  