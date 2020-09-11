King Conservation District annual report: 49,719 trees and shrubs planted in the county in 2019
In 2019, KCD planted 49,719 native trees and shrubs to improve habitat on King County forests, shorelines, and farms.
Over our last 5 year work plan, we planted over 327,000 native trees and shrubs!
We also improved just shy of 10 miles of shoreline and helped train over 3,000 people to become better stewards of our waters, soils, and forests.
This year’s report not only captures KCD’s impact in 2019 but also summarizes the body of work conducted within the framework of the King County-King Conservation District Interlocal Agreement spanning 2015 – 2019.
In these challenging times, KCD is finding innovative ways to deliver education, technical assistance, resources, and services to the residents of King County to support the health of our natural environment.
We value our partnerships with King County and many others and look forward to five more years cooperation in making our region the best it can be.
