Suicide prevention in focus for the month of September

Vigilance is especially important this year due to the increased stress, anxiety and depression people may be experiencing with COVID-19.

Normalizing conversation around mental health helps break stigma. That’s why we’re asking everyone to be the one to be present, supportive and strong for those who may be going through a difficult time.

Learn to recognize the warning signs.

Empathize with the person you’re concerned about and listen to what they say.

Ask them if they are thinking about suicide. It’s okay to ask someone directly.

And if they say yes, they are, remove the danger – the method they’re thinking of using.

Help them with next steps, such as calling or texting a crisis line.

“Suicide is preventable, and you don’t need special training,” said Secretary of Health John Wiesman. “Everyone can learn to recognize the warning signs, show compassion, offer support, and seek help for themselves if needed.”

“It’s important that students, families, and educators learn the warning signs of suicide and how to offer support,” said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal. “We are ever vigilant, especially as our students may experience more isolation. Providing support and interventions can save lives.”

If you are in crisis or having thoughts of suicide, or if someone you know is in crisis, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255 or chat online.









Additional suicide prevention resources:

Your wellbeing during COVID-19

Confidential support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. For support via text on the Crisis Text Line, start a conversation by texting "HEAL" to 741741.





