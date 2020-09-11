Sharing yogurt and joy - Foyolicious Frozen Yogurt

The store is located at 1437 NW Richmond Beach Rd





By Cynthia Sheridan





As a young girl in Mongolia, she learned English in elementary school, went to a Russian high school and left for America by herself at age 17 (with her parents’ blessing). Having finished college, and armed with a Business degree, last year Monica opened her own business: Foyolicious Yogurt Shop in Richmond Beach.





Monica Sambuu delivering yogurt treats for

seniors getting meals through the Senior Center





Recently, and with great joy, Monica donated her delightful desserts to local non-profit organizations, which included our senior population who are staying home and dining in.





Ninety-some yogurt treats were delivered during August through the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center.



Covid-19 challenges kept Foyolicious closed for several months, compounding business expenses, but Monica is determined to continue serving the Shoreline community.





This includes more Foyolicious donations for seniors, and adding Bubble Tea to the menu in the near future.









If you get the hankering for some frozen yogurt with great flavors like Sweet Coconut, Cookies and Cream, Strawberry, Original Tart, Chocolate, Vanilla or even a non-dairy sorbet like Sour Apple and Dole Orange Sorbet, and all the toppings you could ask for, Foyolicious has the treat for you!









M-Th noon to 8:00pm

F-Sun noon to 8:30pm



Hours are:

Along with selling yogurt, Monica Sambuu is into spreading a little joy.