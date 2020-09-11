Case updates September 9, 2020
Friday, September 11, 2020
United States
- cases 6,343,562 - 256,159 new in the last 7 days
- deaths 190,262
- cases 78,467
- hospitalizations 6,993
- deaths* 1,985
- cases 20,566 - 126 in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2,288 - 5 in previous 24 hours
- deaths 743 - 2 in previous 24 hours
- cases 569 - 4 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 101 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- deaths 61 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- cases 62 - 0 new
- hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
- deaths 1 - 0 new
- cases 144 - 1 new
- hospitalizations 28 - 1 new
- deaths 9 - 1 new
