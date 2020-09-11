Case updates September 9, 2020

Friday, September 11, 2020

Case updates September 9, 2020

United States
  • cases 6,343,562 - 256,159 new in the last 7 days
  • deaths 190,262
Washington state - *no death reports on weekends / holidays
  • cases 78,467
  • hospitalizations 6,993
  • deaths* 1,985
King county
  • cases 20,566 - 126 in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 2,288 - 5 in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 743 - 2 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • cases 569 - 4 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 101 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 61 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • cases 62 - 0 new
  • hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
  • deaths 1 - 0 new
Kenmore
  • cases 144 - 1 new
  • hospitalizations 28 - 1 new
  • deaths 9 - 1 new


