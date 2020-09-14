Win A Lakefront Overnight Escape – The TPC Awesome Auction-a-thon Continues
Monday, September 14, 2020
Beginning today at noon, Auction #4 in the Auction-a-thon features a Hyatt Regency Lake Washington Overnight Bed and Breakfast Escape package.
Spend a restful weekend evening away from the all the stresses of normal life – work, home life, news, politics. Whatever weighs you down, leave it behind for one blissful night of luxury right on Lake Washington, followed by a delicious breakfast for two.
The Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle’s Southport is a beautiful modern property right on the bank of Lake Washington, surrounded by peaceful scenic beauty perfect to soothe the frenzied soul. And the hotel has implemented enhanced safety and cleanliness measures to ensure you can truly rest easy during your stay.
Each auction in the TPC Awesome Auction-a-thon is a fundraiser for Third Place Commons and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market. The auctions take place on the Third Place Commons Facebook page and you can bid directly in the Comments section of the auction post, which will post at noon today and close Friday at noon.
Bid high on this great item to support the Commons through these very challenging times and to help both the Commons and the market to weather the pandemic. Your support will help ensure that both remain here for the community when the pandemic finally ends.
Plus you’ll get something wonderful that you just know you need!
In other news, remember that the LFP Farmers Market is still open every Sunday, 10am to 2pm, until October 18th. And until the physical space can reopen, you can also find your Commons community online through Third Place Commons’ many free, online programs.
TPC At Home brings you weekly and monthly opportunities to connect with friends old and new through weekly French, Spanish, and German conversation groups, monthly Computer Q/As and book and movie clubs, and assorted stand-alone programs each month. Coming up, Every Vote Counts! A Two-Part Series on Democratic Process.
Everything is free and all are welcome. Check the Third Place Commons online calendar for specific event details and join in.
Third Place Commons, a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is celebrating its 20th anniversary of building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space. To learn more, or to make a gift to support the market and the Commons, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org.
0 comments:
Post a Comment