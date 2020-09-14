



Call for Artists: 2020 6X6NW – A Unique Community and National Art Exhibition





Virtual in 2020

Registration Deadline: September 18, 2020





6 x 6 2019 Youth Artist Liam Crouch

Photo courtesy Shoreline - LFP Arts Council





Entries will be exhibited virtually on the 6X6NW website on October 2, 2020 and offered for sale to the public for $36 each. The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council will receive a 60% commission on any works sold and artists may elect to waive their 40% commission and contribute their work(s) as a full donation to benefit the Arts Council’s community arts programming and events.



The artwork will be available for the month of October for purchase.



Interested in taking pART? Registration and participation is open to all — no art background is required! For information and registration visit:



$100 prizes will be awarded in several categories, including People's Choice, Sponsor’s Choice, and Director’s Choice!





Delivery / Drop Off

Options: Mail or Drop off at the Gallery at Town Center shop in Lake Forest Park.

Deadline: September 18. Please, no late entries! Earlier is better. Mail address:

Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council

18560 - 1st Ave NE

Shoreline, WA 98155



Drop off Address:

Gallery at Town Center

17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park

WA 98155

(inside the Lake Forest Park Town Center - Lower Level)



In-person drop off is open during Gallery hours:

September 2-5 (12-5pm)

September 9-12 (12-5pm)

September 16-18 (12-5pm)

The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.

The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is currently accepting submissions for 6X6NW, a community art exhibition featuring an estimated 800 original works of art.Each artwork must be 6 x 6 inches and artists may enter up to 10 works of any medium (2D or 3D). There is a $6 fee to register. Registration is free for children 18 and under. Artwork must be received by September 18.*To protect the health and safety of our community, and to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19, we will be moving 6X6NW online this year!*Artists may submit up to 10 unique works. Please do not register until you have your works completed as we need titles for each piece.