Third Place Books announces Teacher Appreciation Campaign
Monday, September 14, 2020
This fall, in gratitude to local teachers, who have worked with grace, aplomb, and the utmost creativity to support their students since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Third Place Books is running a Teacher Appreciation campaign for all greater Seattle educators.
Third Place Books, which has three neighborhood locations in the Seattle area, will host a raffle for teachers to win a $50 Third Place Books gift card. This raffle is open to all educators in the greater Seattle area, and anyone (including teachers) can nominate an educator.
Fill out the form to make a nomination, and tell Third Place Books why your rockstar teacher should win! The form will open on September 14, 2020 and close on September 30. Third Place Books will select 10 winners, and notify them by October 9, 2020.
Third Place Books will also issue a special 25% e-coupon to all teachers signed up for the store’s newsletter. This coupon is for one online purchase placed between September 20-27, 2020.
Educators can sign up for the store’s newsletter to receive teacher-oriented updates and correspondence. They will need to select "LFP Elementary Schools," "LFP Middle Schools," or "LFP High Schools" to receive updates for this and other campaigns.
In conjunction with Third Place Books’ Teacher appreciation campaign, Honey Bear Bakery in Lake Forest Park is offering free cookies to teachers from September 14 through September 30! Just let Honey Bear cashiers know that you're a teacher! Supplies limited to one cookie per teacher per day.
For any questions, please contact Children's Outreach Manager Niki Marion directly at nmarion@thirdplacebooks.com or 206-366-3333.
“Teachers, we hope that these few tokens of our appreciation will help to brighten the start of the new school year,” said Niki Marion, Children’s Outreach Manager at Third Place Books.
“We see your hard work and appreciate all that you do for your students and community every single day. Third Place Books loves you!”
