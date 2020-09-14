Shoreline School Board seeks applicants for open Board positions

Monday, September 14, 2020

District 2 (green) and District 3 (orange) have vacancies.
Directors must live within the boundaries of the district they are elected from


The Shoreline School Board of Directors is welcoming interested community members to apply to be appointed to serve as school board directors in Director Districts 2 and 3

Directors for these two positions will be appointed through a selection process to include an application, an interview and a vote by current school board directors. 

The timeline for this process is as follows:
  • September 14: Applications available
  • October 14 at 5:00 pm: Applications deadline
  • October 24, 26, 28 and 29: Interviews with candidates selected for interviews
  • November 2: School Board votes on candidates
  • November 18-20: Selected candidates are encouraged to attend the Washington State School Directors Association (WSSDA) Conference. November 18 is New Board Member Boot Camp. The conference will be virtual and costs will be covered by the school district
  • December 7: Selected board directors are sworn in.
  • A schedule of this year’s board meetings can be found here. Please note that additional meetings, study sessions, and hearings are scheduled as needed.

Being a school board director is an incredible way to serve the students, families, staff and community of the Shoreline School District.

It does require a significant time commitment outside of meeting time to stay engaged with issues and the community, read board packets in preparation for meetings and attend professional development opportunities. 

These are unpaid positions but each board member may receive compensation of fifty dollars ($50.00) per day or portion thereof for attending board meetings and for performing other services on behalf of the school district, not to exceed four thousand eight hundred dollars ($4,800.00) per year.

Apply Online to be a Shoreline School Board Director

Printable Shoreline School Board Director Application

View School Board Director District Maps and Legal Descriptions

Resources which you may find helpful include:

This information and links are also available on the school board website HERE



Posted by DKH at 11:43 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  