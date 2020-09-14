Shoreline School Board seeks applicants for open Board positions

September 14 : Applications available

December 7: Selected board directors are sworn in.

A schedule of this year's board meetings can be found here. Please note that additional meetings, study sessions, and hearings are scheduled as needed.





Being a school board director is an incredible way to serve the students, families, staff and community of the Shoreline School District.





It does require a significant time commitment outside of meeting time to stay engaged with issues and the community, read board packets in preparation for meetings and attend professional development opportunities.

The timeline for this process is as follows: