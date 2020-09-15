New Deputy Chief takes command at Northshore Fire Department

Northshore Fire Deputy Chief of

Operations Doug McDonald





The Northshore Fire Department announced the selection of Doug McDonald, a 29-year veteran of the fire service, as the Department’s new Deputy Chief of Operations.









“Deputy Chief McDonald is an effective administrator with the ability to bring innovation to the Northshore Fire Department,” said Interim Fire Chief Greg Ahearn. “His proven track record of passion and performance will be an asset to our leadership team.”

Deputy Chief McDonald has been serving as Operations Deputy Chief for the City of Bothell since June 2018. During this time, his position has been part of an Interlocal Agreement with the Northshore Fire Department for shared Deputy Chief services. The announcement follows an extensive national search to fill the position. The application and selection process involved members of the Department's administration, Northshore's Local 2459 Union, and outside community partners from across the state.









“I look forward to working with the dedicated members of Northshore Fire Department and the community it serves,” said Deputy Chief McDonald. “I have spent time over the last few months engaging with the Northshore employees, I have been impressed with the professionalism and talent within its ranks.”

Deputy Chief McDonald has his Associate of Applied Science in Fire Science and graduated from the National Fire Academy's Executive Fire Planning Course. In 2019, he graduated from the University of Washington Foster Business School - Seattle Fire Department's Executive Leadership Academy. Prior to his employment at the City of Bothell, Deputy Chief McDonald served 26 years with the City of Renton and Renton Regional Fire Authority. There he was promoted through the ranks of Lieutenant, Captain, and Operations Battalion Chief for the North Battalion.





Northshore Fire Department



Since 1942, the Northshore Fire Department has been providing comprehensive fire prevention, education, and emergency fire suppression services to the residents of the cities of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park.





Northshore Fire Department has two fire stations, one in Kenmore and one in Lake Forest Park, and provides service to an estimated 36,000 people.











