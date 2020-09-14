Shoreline Remote Learning Camps are free for qualifying families













Remote Learning Support Camps will be offered this fall at both Spartan Recreation Center and Richmond Highlands Recreation Center. Camps are offered for all Shoreline School District grades and focused on supporting the Shoreline School District schedule and teaching methods.



Registration is currently open and camps start this week.



Remote Learning Camp provides kids with a safe place to learn, socialize, and recreate in a small group setting. The Remote Learning Camps are aligned with, and designed to support, the Shoreline School District's educational day and therefore this program is limited to those students enrolled in the Shoreline School District.









All camps are weekly registrations.



Free for qualifying families

Remote Learning Programs are free for qualifying families, which includes, those facing extenuating circumstances.

Please call the Spartan Recreation Center at 206-801-2600 to register. You cannot register online when requesting a fee waiver.

If you have applied and qualified for a scholarship in 2019 or 2020 you are eligible for a fee waiver.

If you have used up your scholarship funds already for the 2020 year, you will still be able to qualify for fee waiver for the Remote Learning Camps.

Payment plans are also available.



For more specific information on the Remote Learning Camps visit WIFI access will be available to connect personal laptop computers allowing students to participate fully with their classroom and teachers.All camps are weekly registrations.Free for qualifying familiesPayment plans are also available.For more specific information on the Remote Learning Camps visit shorelinewa.gov/remotelearning . To register call 206-801-2600.

















The City of Shoreline is committed to supporting Shoreline families during the remote learning school year in a safe, structured environment that meets all COVID guidelines.