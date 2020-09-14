Case updates September 12, 2020
Monday, September 14, 2020
Case updates September 12, 2020
United States
- cases 6,467,481 - 240,602 new in the last 7 days
- deaths 193,195
- cases 79,826
- hospitalizations 7,081
- deaths* 1,991
- cases 20,868 - 68 in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2,301 - 7 in previous 24 hours
- deaths 743 - 0 in previous 24 hours
- cases 580 - 2 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 101 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- deaths 61 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- cases 64 - 0 new
- hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
- deaths 1 - 0 new
