Wanted: sponsors for Shoreline Rotary auction

The Shoreline Rotary Club supports education in many ways by providing funds for Sno-King Healthy Start, Music 4 Life, Teacher Classroom grants, Shoreline Arts Festival, High School Scholarships, Back to School Consortium, Shoreline Public Schools Foundation, Shorewood Interact, RYLA, and Youth Exchange.





The Shoreline Rotary also supports the community by providing funds to Embrace Shoreline, Rotacare, Footloose Sailing, Grocery Gift Cards, Holiday Shopping Spree, Shoreline Community College Student Success event, Mary’s Place, Shoreline Veterans Association, Ronald Bog, Peace Poles, and other community needs.





The Week long Silent Auction Event and Virtual Fundraising Event will be online from October 3, 2020 at 3pm until October 10 at 10pm.





The Live Event will begin Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 6:00pm







