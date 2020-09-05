Wanted: sponsors for Shoreline Rotary auction
Saturday, September 5, 2020
The Shoreline Rotary Club is looking for Sponsors for their Virtual Auction to be held on October 10, 2020 at 7pm.
The Club would appreciate donations of items for the auction. Here's the donation form
The auction raises funds for Shoreline Rotary's many charitable contributions.
The Shoreline Rotary Club supports education in many ways by providing funds for Sno-King Healthy Start, Music 4 Life, Teacher Classroom grants, Shoreline Arts Festival, High School Scholarships, Back to School Consortium, Shoreline Public Schools Foundation, Shorewood Interact, RYLA, and Youth Exchange.
The Shoreline Rotary also supports the community by providing funds to Embrace Shoreline, Rotacare, Footloose Sailing, Grocery Gift Cards, Holiday Shopping Spree, Shoreline Community College Student Success event, Mary’s Place, Shoreline Veterans Association, Ronald Bog, Peace Poles, and other community needs.
The Week long Silent Auction Event and Virtual Fundraising Event will be online from October 3, 2020 at 3pm until October 10 at 10pm.
The Live Event will begin Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 6:00pm
If anyone wants to know more about these projects or wants to attend a virtual meeting, please see Shoreline Rotary Facebook.
