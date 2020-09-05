USDA now allows school districts to feed all students
Saturday, September 5, 2020
We will continue to utilize the electronic pre-order system to ensure we produce enough meal boxes and order enough milk. Meal box orders should be placed each Wednesday for pick-up the following Wednesday.
You will find that the online order form has been simplified, so only one order needs to be placed for all children in your household ages 1-18. The order form will be open each Wednesday. For more information about meal boxes and to find the order link, click HERE.
For assistance in filling out the order form or if you do not have internet access, call the Meal Order Hotline at 206-393-4103. Calls will be responded to on Wednesdays from 7:30am to 3:30pm.
Please continue to submit meal benefit applications if you think you qualify. It will be important to have approvals in place for when we are required to resume the normal program and charge for meals according to your student’s meal benefit status (free/reduced/paid). Also, students may be eligible for other assistance based on meal benefit approval.
As with everything COVID related, these plans are fluid and could change. Please check the website regularly for the most up-to-date information.
