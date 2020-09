Case updates September 3, 2020; King county report on how COVID-19 deaths are reported

94% (680) are confirmed (the deceased person tested positive and had a death certificate noting infection with the virus contributed to death)

(the deceased person tested positive and had a death certificate noting infection with the virus contributed to death) 5% (37) are suspected (the deceased person tested positive for the virus, died of a natural disease that may have been exacerbated by COVID-19, but did not have it listed on their death certificate)

(the deceased person tested positive for the virus, died of a natural disease that may have been exacerbated by COVID-19, but did not have it listed on their death certificate) 1% (7) are pending (deaths where Public Health is awaiting death certificates or the cause of death is missing, but the deceased person did have confirmatory testing for COVID-19)

(deaths where Public Health is awaiting death certificates or the cause of death is missing, but the deceased person did have confirmatory testing for COVID-19) Not included in the total are 17 additional deaths classified as probable, meaning that COVID-19 was listed on the death certificate but the deceased person did not have confirmatory testing.

cases 6,132,074 including 286,198 cases in last 7 days

deaths 186,173



cases 76,335 includes 479 new within 24 hours

hospitalizations 6,848 includes 14 new within 24 hours

deaths* 1,953 includes 8 newly reported King county

cases 20,073 - 158 in previous 24 hours

hospitalizations 2,249 - 7 in previous 24 hours

deaths 732 - 2 in previous 24 hours

cases 562 - 0 new

hospitalizations 100 - 0 new

deaths 60 - 0 new Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

cases 60 - 2 new

hospitalizations 3 - 0 new

deaths 1 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) Washington state - *the state is no longer reporting deaths in the weekend releases





Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, public health officials locally and nationally and others have been concerned about how to most accurately count the number of deaths due to COVID-19.for COVID-19 death reporting, although approaches are under development. It might seem simple, but determining and classifying the actual cause of death can be complicated.– for example, there are people who die with COVID-19 symptoms but were never tested. There are also people who test positive, but die for unrelated reasons, such as a fall or a car crash. Those cases are not counted in King County, where deaths due to reasons other than COVID are removed, but some jurisdictions include them in official counts.To improve clarity, accuracy and consistency,. They reviewed death certificate data to interpret medical information about causes of death, and also reviewed information about illness gathered through case investigations. After assigning classifications based on this information, they then examined trends over time among people who died from January 1 through September 1, 2020.In July, Public Health, along with the Washington State Department of Health, classified deaths associated with COVID-19 into three main categories. A total of 724 deaths fall into these categories:Over the course of the pandemic, the King County Medical Examiner's Office (MEO) has increased testing of deaths that come under its jurisdiction.In recent months,. By testing the vast majority those who died, this ensures that more deaths are classified correctly. United States - case totals are reported in 7 day increments