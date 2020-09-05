Embrace Vertical Gardening: Embellish Your Garden with Vines
Saturday, September 5, 2020
|Laura Watson, master gardener
September 8, 2020 Laura Watson, Master Gardener and Plant Amnesty. Meeting begins at 10am, with the speaker at 10:30am. The talk is 45 min to 1 hr.
Non-members can attend by sending an email to janronzu@comcast.net. You will be sent the meeting link and password.
Embrace Vertical Gardening: Embellish Your Garden with Vines
Learn the ins and outs of many vines, including wisteria, passion flower, clematis, akebia, honeysuckle and others. Laura frequently uses trees as ideal structure for vines.
If you have questions about pruning vines Laura Watson is your person. She is a Master Gardener, a Plants Amnesty Master Pruner and a self confessed ‘Clemaniac.’
This should be an interesting program. Hope you can join us and maybe think about becoming a member. Dues are just $25 a year and you will get to hear some great speakers. In the coming future, we hope, we will resume the live meetings and the extra things the club does ie: Plant sale, Christmas party, Soiree, and summer picnic.
