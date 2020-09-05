Stella wanted an action shot for her professional portrait,





not another humdrum headshot... (Steller's Jays, aka Cyanocitta stelleri, are likely monogamous, mating for life -- and what a lovely mate they make!)





--Gloria Z Nagler

A Stellar jay is launching itself from a branch. The head is bending forward and the wings are half spread behind. The long outer feathers are black and the shorter inner feathers are the intense blue that jays are known for. The lighting makes the wings look translucent. This beautiful photo by Gloria Z Nagler