Sequoias in Twin Ponds arboretum
Sunday, September 6, 2020
By Diane Hettrick
Photographs by Hitomi Dames
Photographer Hitomi Dames spends a fair amount of time hiking through the wild areas of Twin Ponds park at N 150th and 1st Ave N in Shoreline.
Neither of us realized that Twin Ponds holds an Arboretum until Hitomi discovered this sign and found the site map online.
There are many familiar names on the volunteer list, like Dick Decker - but I only knew him in conjunction with volunteer work at Ronald Bog. According to the list, he put in 1200 hours working in the arboretum.
|Sequoia sempervirens / coastal redwood trunk texture
Hitomi found the terrain challenging.
"So, I entered the Arboretum behind the tennis court. But I only walked the limited area because it’s pretty wild. I had hiking shoes on, but I wasn’t wearing a long sleeve shirt and long pants. So I got scratches on my legs and arms from thorns. (>_<)"
"However, it was worth visiting there even though it was a short visit. I discovered these trees! Although I can’t tell pine, cedar, fir, spruce, I can tell these are not them! ＼(^O^)／ "
|Sequoia sempervirens / coastal redwood's leaves close-up
"I checked these trees’ names @the twin ponds website.
"How exciting! I never thought I would see Sequoiadendron and sequoia in Shoreline!"
|Sequoiadendron giganteum
There are other big trees in the area but they are considerably younger and smaller. An organization called Moving the Giants to Puget Sound was here in 2017, providing 350 coastal redwood saplings to 30 communities in Puget Sound, including Lake Forest Park, Shoreline, and Kenmore.
|Sequoiadendron giganteum's leaves
Each community took five to ten saplings and planted them in local parks.
0 comments:
Post a Comment