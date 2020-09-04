Shoreline Rotary to hear from local author Herb Bryce

Author Herb Bryce will be the speaker







Join Shoreline Rotary for a Zoom Meeting Wednesday morning, September 9, 2020. Our meeting starts at 7:30am with President Robert Brouillard and Club Secretary and Greeter Clarita Bhat ringing the bell!









When you were a child, did you have the freedom to run barefoot among clover flowers full of bees, try drowning yourself on a homemade raft, or ride your horse across a field pock-marked with gopher holes? You can use your computer, your smart phone or even a regular phone to join in the fun (see the NEW zoom link and NEW instructions below).

If you did, then you can count yourself among the lucky survivors.





Our speaker for this meeting is one of those lucky ones!





Herb Bryce, former Dean of Science and Mathematics at Seattle Central College and long-time Shoreline resident, has written his memoire, “Me and The Cottonwood Tree: An Untethered Boyhood,” proving that it’s possible to live through an adventurous childhood and come out on the adult side relatively unscathed.











NEW ZOOM INSTRUCTIONS!!!



Herb's stories of his daring deeds and subsequent lessons learned will absolutely delight you. Please welcome Herb Bryce to our virtual podium.

NEW ZOOM INSTRUCTIONS!!!

To join our zoom meeting as a guest, email contact@shorelinerotary.com for the link.












