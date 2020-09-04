Shoreline Rotary to hear from local author Herb Bryce
Friday, September 4, 2020
|Author Herb Bryce will be the speaker
You can use your computer, your smart phone or even a regular phone to join in the fun (see the NEW zoom link and NEW instructions below).
When you were a child, did you have the freedom to run barefoot among clover flowers full of bees, try drowning yourself on a homemade raft, or ride your horse across a field pock-marked with gopher holes?
If you did, then you can count yourself among the lucky survivors.
Our speaker for this meeting is one of those lucky ones!
Herb’s stories of his daring deeds and subsequent lessons learned will absolutely delight you. Please welcome Herb Bryce to our virtual podium.
NEW ZOOM INSTRUCTIONS!!!
To join our zoom meeting as a guest, email contact@shorelinerotary.com for the link.
