Shoreline Rotary to hear from local author Herb Bryce

Friday, September 4, 2020

Author Herb Bryce will be the speaker



Join Shoreline Rotary for a Zoom Meeting Wednesday morning, September 9, 2020. Our meeting starts at 7:30am with President Robert Brouillard and Club Secretary and Greeter Clarita Bhat ringing the bell! 

You can use your computer, your smart phone or even a regular phone to join in the fun (see the NEW zoom link and NEW instructions below).

When you were a child, did you have the freedom to run barefoot among clover flowers full of bees, try drowning yourself on a homemade raft, or ride your horse across a field pock-marked with gopher holes? 
If you did, then you can count yourself among the lucky survivors. 

Our speaker for this meeting is one of those lucky ones! 

Herb Bryce, former Dean of Science and Mathematics at Seattle Central College and long-time Shoreline resident, has written his memoire, “Me and The Cottonwood Tree: An Untethered Boyhood,” proving that it’s possible to live through an adventurous childhood and come out on the adult side relatively unscathed. 

Herb’s stories of his daring deeds and subsequent lessons learned will absolutely delight you. Please welcome Herb Bryce to our virtual podium.


NEW ZOOM INSTRUCTIONS!!!

To join our zoom meeting as a guest, email contact@shorelinerotary.com for the link.



Posted by DKH at 9:52 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  