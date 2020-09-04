Meaningful Movies: Alive Inside - music's ability to combat memory loss

Friday, September 4, 2020

5:30pm, Saturday, September 12, 2020 - Meaningful Movie

7:30pm, Saturday, September 12, 2020 - Discussion

“Alive Inside” follows social worker Dan Cohen as he demonstrates music’s ability to combat memory loss and restore victims’ sense of self. An uplifting exploration of music and the mind, the film offers visits with family members and interviews with experts. 

A joyous cinematic exploration of music’s capacity to reawaken our souls.

Free showing of the film on Saturday Sept 12 @ 5:30pm HERE
or watch the film any time on Amazon Prime

Online discussion of the film at 7:30pm HERE

Release Year: 2014
Running Time: 78
Director: Michael Rossato-Bennett



