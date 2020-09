Meaningful Movies: Alive Inside - music's ability to combat memory loss

7:30pm, Saturday, September 12, 2020 - Discussion





“Alive Inside” follows social worker Dan Cohen as he demonstrates music’s ability to combat memory loss and restore victims’ sense of self. An uplifting exploration of music and the mind, the film offers visits with family members and interviews with experts.









Free showing of the film on Saturday Sept 12 @ 5:30pm

or watch the film any time on Amazon Prime



Online discussion of the film at 7:30pm

Release Year: 2014

Running Time: 78

Director: Michael Rossato-Bennett A joyous cinematic exploration of music’s capacity to reawaken our souls.Free showing of the film on Saturday Sept 12 @ 5:30pm HERE or watch the film any time on Amazon PrimeOnline discussion of the film at 7:30pm HERE