Jobs: City of Shoreline Budget and Tax Manager

City of Shoreline





This hands-on leadership position is responsible for oversight of the City’s Financial Forecast, all aspects of Budget and the administration of the City B/O Tax. This working manager leads a team of two skilled analysts and collaborates with departments and managers City-wide to manage the City’s Operating and Capital Budgets.





The Budget and Tax Manager serves as the functional expert and system administrator for the Budgeting and Reporting modules in the City’s Financial System, CSquare (formerly IFAS).





The ideal candidate will have a proven history of technical expertise, advanced Excel skills, lead or supervisory experience, working knowledge of B/O Tax and other revenue sources, budgetary financial systems, project management, and be an excellent communicator and partner.









Job description and application This position develops and presents materials to our City Council and the Community. This position not only leads but is a key contributor to the work of the Division.













Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.The City of Shoreline has an amazing opportunity for a skilled and dynamic budget expert to serve as the City’s Budget and Tax Manager.