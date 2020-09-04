Registration open for remote learning at Spartan Gym and Camp SLAM



Does your child need a place to do remote learning?



These remote learning camps provide a safe space for your child to connect to their classroom, do their school work and stay active and socially connected this Fall.



Registration begins September 8th for Shoreline Residents and will be open to Lake Forest Park residents on September 10th.

















Shoreline Recreation is offering Remote Learning Camps for youth entering Kindergarten - 5th grade at the Spartan Recreation Center and Middle School and High School S.L.A.M. (Support Learning Activities and Movement) Camp!