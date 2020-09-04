Shoreline Fall Recreation 2020

Friday, September 4, 2020


Registration for Shoreline Recreation programs begins on September 8, 2020 for Shoreline residents,  September 10 for LFP residents, and September 11 for everyone else.

Adult Trips and Hikes

Adult trips and hikes are offered this Fall to give us all the opportunity to get out, stay active and be social in a safe environment. 

Due to Covid-19, we will not be able to provide transportation and participants will need to drive to the trip location. Prices will be lower to reflect this change and we’ve be added optional zoom meetings prior to some of the trips to have a chance to connect with the trip leader, learn more about the destination and ask questions about driving to the destination. 

For more information about trips and to register go to shorelinewa.gov/registernow

Upcoming Trips
  • 9/19 – Barclay Lake
  • 9/26 – Monte Cristo Ghost Town Hike
  • 10/10 – Pacific Bonsai Museum Outdoor Tour
  • 10/24 – Heather Lake Hike
  • 11/7 – Nisqually Wildlife Refuge Hike
  • 11/20 – Burra Cheesemaking at River Valley Cheese
  • 12/5 – Fort Nisqually Outdoor Living History Museum

Specialized Recreation Programs
 
City of Shoreline Specialized Recreation begin exploring the new world of Virtual Programming over Zoom. Participants will get a chance to see familiar faces of friends and Staff. Please look at the flyer located on the Specialized Recreation City page for more information about the programs. Shorelinewa.gov/specrec


Youth Recreation Programs
  • Skyhawks Soccer
  • Nature Vision Day Camp (Starting in October)
  • Kruckeberg Programs and Camps Register Here

Teen Recreation Programs

Teen Relay Music Production is a free online class offered for middle and high school students to learn the basics of beat-making, sampling, songwriting, and more! 

Participants will attend from home each week and engage together as well as work on their own individual projects with help from the instructor. No additional equipment beyond their laptop is required.




