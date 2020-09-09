Shoreline offering remote learning programs

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Are you a working parent or does your child need a place to do their remote learning this Fall?

The City of Shoreline is offering weekly Remote Learning Camps for students in all grades in the Shoreline School District. 

Remote Learning Camps provide a safe space for your child to connect to their classroom, do their school work and stay active and socially connected this Fall. 

Payments plans are available and there are scholarships for qualifying Shoreline families up to $80 per week.

More information about remote learning camps can be found HERE

Registration will begin on Wednesday, September 9 for Shoreline Residents, 9/10 for LFP Residents, 9/11 for everyone. Register online at www.shorelinewa.gov/registernow



