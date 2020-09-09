Lake Forest Park Rotary meetings Wednesday mornings - September schedule
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Coffee Klatch at 7:45a and Meeting from 8a to 9a
Lake Forest Park Rotary Zoom Meeting
This is a recurring meeting every Wednesday after 7:45am
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 225 797 7384
Sep 09, 2020
Mr. Larry French
Food Quality Expert, 'Food Safety during COVID'
Sep 16, 2020
The spread of misinformation in the era of Covid-19
Sep 23, 2020
Intro to the Eastside Legal Assistance Program
Sep 30, 2020
Solid Ground works to keep people in their homes and rapidly rehouse those who lose their housing.
