Lake Forest Park Rotary meetings Wednesday mornings - September schedule

Wednesday, September 9, 2020



Coffee Klatch at 7:45a and Meeting from 8a to 9a
Lake Forest Park Rotary Zoom Meeting
This is a recurring meeting every Wednesday after 7:45am

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 225 797 7384


Sep 09, 2020

Mr. Larry French
Food Quality Expert, 'Food Safety during COVID'

Sep 16, 2020
The spread of misinformation in the era of Covid-19

Sep 23, 2020
Intro to the Eastside Legal Assistance Program

Sep 30, 2020
Solid Ground works to keep people in their homes and rapidly rehouse those who lose their housing.




