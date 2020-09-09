FTC refunds almost $3.9 Million to purchasers of deceptively advertised Quell Wearable Pain-Relief device
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
The Federal Trade Commission is sending 70,142 checks and PayPal payments totaling $3,864,824 to consumers nationwide who bought Quell, a wearable device that supposedly would treat chronic pain throughout the body when placed below the knee.
According to the FTC, Massachusetts-based NeuroMetrix, Inc. and its CEO, Shai Gozani, sold Quell—a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device—to consumers, touting it as “clinically proven” and “FDA cleared” for widespread chronic pain relief.
The FTC says that the defendants lack scientific evidence to support widespread chronic pain-relief claims, and their claims about clinical proof and the scope of FDA clearance for this use are false.
Under an order settling the FTC’s charges, NeuroMetrix, Inc. and its CEO agreed to pay $4 million to the Commission for refunds and to stop making the allegedly deceptive claims.
Under an order settling the FTC’s charges, NeuroMetrix, Inc. and its CEO agreed to pay $4 million to the Commission for refunds and to stop making the allegedly deceptive claims.
More information HERE
0 comments:
Post a Comment