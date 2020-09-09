LFP Police report week ending Sept 10



Officers contacted a victim at the LFP Mall who told them two males had pointed handguns at him. He also described that several other vehicles were following him. Officers determined subject was suffering from drug-induced psychosis and sent him to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Officers responded to several calls of a female subject creating a disturbance at various businesses or acting strange in the mall area. Female ultimately stole items from Albertson, fled on foot when contacted and attempted to force her way onto a Metro bus. Officers were unable to determine if mental health issue in addition to drug use. Female sent to hospital for evaluation and treatment.





A drowning occurred in Lake Washington within the borders of LFP. The victim was on a boat with several family members when he jumped into the water. He was unable to swim back and eventually went under.





After a three-day search using forward facing radar, King County Harbor Patrol found the victim in 93 feet of water. Victim was recovered and turned over to the King County Medical Examiner's Office at the Civic Club. LFP detectives will handle the death investigation portion











