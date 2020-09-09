Public Hearing on Town Center Zone Development Moratorium Extension - Thursday September 10, 2020

Just one of many proposals for the

redevelopment of Town Center





The Lake Forest Park City Council is holding a public hearing on Thursday, September 10, 2020, 7:00 p.m., to consider a six-month extension on the Town Center Development Moratorium.





The public hearing scheduled for September 10 is to consider Ordinance 1211, extending the moratorium another six months.



Although the Planning Commission has held an extra meeting each month since the moratorium was put in place, additional time is needed to fully consider amendments to the existing land use code.









The proposed six-month extension would provide the Planning Commission the time needed to complete and provide its recommended changes to the City Council and allow sufficient time for the Council to consider those recommendations. Interested parties are invited to attend the meeting virtually and comment during the upcoming public hearing, via the Zoom platform. To review the agenda materials and access the Zoom link for this meeting, click here













In September 2019, the City Council adopted Ordinance 1197, placing a six-month moratorium on all properties located within the Town Center Zone in regard to acceptance, processing, and/or approval of clear and grade permit, building permit, subdivision, short subdivision, bind site plan, conditional use permit, variance, or any other type of development permit or approval for any proposed land use(s) or structure(s) located within the Town Center zone. In March 2020, the City Council adopted Ordinance 1205, extending the September 2019 moratorium for six months.