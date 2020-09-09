LFP Police feel the love

Wednesday, September 9, 2020


The Lake Forest Park police department continues to get amazing support from citizens.

We have families, individuals, and local businesses dropping off food for the officers on a regular basis. We get frequent cards and letters of support and it is a huge morale booster.  
We even had a community member make a trophy for the officers!

[A montage of photos shows an Oscar style trophy  on a pedestal; a scattered assortment of cards in white, pink, yellow, blue, green - some with cheerful stickers; an old style wooden-type token with an officer and the words 'thank you for your service'; three officers with huge smiles posing with a huge gift box; police cars in a parking lot; and a table full of yellow and white gift bags with dark blue paper coming out of the top.]



