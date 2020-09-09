LFP Police feel the love









We have families, individuals, and local businesses dropping off food for the officers on a regular basis. We get frequent cards and letters of support and it is a huge morale booster.

We even had a community member make a trophy for the officers!













The Lake Forest Park police department continues to get amazing support from citizens.[A montage of photos shows an Oscar style trophy on a pedestal; a scattered assortment of cards in white, pink, yellow, blue, green - some with cheerful stickers; an old style wooden-type token with an officer and the words 'thank you for your service'; three officers with huge smiles posing with a huge gift box; police cars in a parking lot; and a table full of yellow and white gift bags with dark blue paper coming out of the top.]