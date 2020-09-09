Three views of smoke

Photo by Mike Remarcke





The huge cars lots of two dealerships are in the foreground. Above them are baseball fields, small and large, a large brown open rectangle, and finally the football field surrounded by the track.





The Shorewood buildings are a jumbled collection of flattish roofs of different sizes and pitches off to the right side of the playing fields.











This was the start of the day, looking to the east over Lake Washington toward the Cascade mountains. The sky is orange with thick smoke. The sun is a bright, fuzzy, yellow ball with indistinct edges. There might be a white circle in the lower part of the sun, or perhaps it's a visual afterimage from staring at the sun.This was later in the morning, after it was light, looking west over a barely visible Puget Sound toward Olympic Mountains completely hidden by a low bank of smoke. The blue sky and an oblivious wispy white cloud are above the smoke. The smoke sits in the treetops and some may be at ground level.The sun is setting in the west in this view from 400 feet over Shorewood High School. The light reflecting from the smoke creates bands of color in the sky. Two bands of yellow shade to gray at the sides, lower the yellow blends into orange. The sun looks like it's pushing the orange band down, sitting on it. Then three narrow bands of blue, purple, lavender which are perhaps mountains, then land, then the water of Puget Sound. Next are the treetops of Richmond Highlands.