Shoreline city council agenda for meeting on Sept 14

Shoreline City Council









By Pam Cross





The Shoreline City Council meeting on Monday, September 14 will be held online and will include a public hearing.





ACTION ITEMS



8(a) PUBLIC HEARING and Discussion on the 2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funding and Contingency Plan and the 2021-2022 Human Services Funding Plan and Authorization for the City Manager to Execute Contracts to Implement Approved Programs and Projects.





The 2021-2022 Human Services Funding Plan anticipates that the City of Shoreline will have a total of $916,627 to allocate for human services in 2021 and $916,688 in 2022. For 2021, this includes $440,082 of *General Fund revenues, $323,558 of **Federal CDBG funds and $152,987 in ***restricted/dedicated revenues.



*The largest of the City's funds, the General Fund is a source for discretionary spending and funds many of the basic municipal services such as public safety, health and human services, and public works. Primary revenue sources include local taxes such as property, sales, payroll, and other taxes.



**Community Development Block Grant Funding, enacted in 1974, is one of the longest-running programs of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, funds local community development activities with the stated goal of providing affordable housing, anti-poverty programs, and infrastructure development.



***A restricted fund is a reserve account that contains money that can only be used for specific purposes. For example, Park Impact Fees collected from developers cannot be used for affordable housing.



Public Comment for this Hearing will follow the staff report.





STUDY ITEMS



9(a) Discussing Ordinance No. 899 - Authorizing Acquisition of Certain Real Property Located at 709 N 150th Street, Tax Parcel 182604- 9211, for Public Park Purposes by Negotiated Voluntary Purchase, Under Threat of Condemnation, or by Condemnation





The City was approached in late 2019 by the owner of this who expressed interest in selling the 18,000-square-foot property to the City for a community park. The City subsequently presented an offer to the property owner, subject to Council approval, to purchase the property at the fair market value of $620,000 identified by independent certified appraisers. The seller responded with a willingness to sell at this price under threat of condemnation.



Why would the seller ask for “threat of condemnation”? Section 1033 (Section 1033: Involuntary Conversions – Nonrecognition of Gains from the Transfer of Condemned Property) of the Tax Code can benefit property owners who sell their property under threat of eminent domain or through condemnation proceedings.

Council will be discussing funding options available for this purchase. No action is required at this time.





9(b) Discussing the 2020 Second Quarter Financial Report and a Preliminary View of the 2021-2022 Biennium Budget and the 2021- 2026 Capital Improvement Plan





No action is required by the City Council. This item is for informational and discussion purposes.









