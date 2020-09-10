Snohomish county police chase ends in fatal crash in Lake Forest Park

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Snohomish county deputies responded at 12:45am Thursday to a shots fired call in south Everett.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says that 15-20 shots were fired into an apartment complex near 148th and Admiralty Way in Everett.

Deputies pursued the suspected shooters in a car chase into Shoreline / Lake Forest Park, ending in a fatal crash on NE 145th Street between 36th and 38th NE on the Lake Forest Park / Seattle border just off Bothell Way.

One person is dead and another ran from the scene on foot and has not yet been found.

NE 145th Street was closed in both directions for several hours between 36th Ave NE and 38th while investigators process the scene.

The car was stolen.



