Case updates September 8, 2020

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Case updates September 8, 2020


United States 

cases 6,310,663
deaths 189,147

Washington state - *the state is no longer reporting deaths on weekends / holidays

cases 78,009
hospitalizations 6,966
deaths* 1,978

King county

cases 20,440
hospitalizations 2,283
deaths 741

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

cases 565 - 2 new
hospitalizations 101 - 1 new
deaths 61 - 1 new

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

cases 62 - 1 new
hospitalizations 1 - 0 new
deaths 1 - 0 new



Posted by DKH at 5:23 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  