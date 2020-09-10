Case updates September 8, 2020
Thursday, September 10, 2020
United States
cases 6,310,663
deaths 189,147
Washington state - *the state is no longer reporting deaths on weekends / holidays
cases 78,009
hospitalizations 6,966
deaths* 1,978
King county
cases 20,440
hospitalizations 2,283
deaths 741
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
cases 565 - 2 new
hospitalizations 101 - 1 new
deaths 61 - 1 new
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
cases 62 - 1 new
hospitalizations 1 - 0 new
deaths 1 - 0 new
