Pilar is capable of great focus in her work...

Friday, September 18, 2020


Photo by Gloria Z Nagler


Pilar is a Pileated Woodpecker whose tongue is long, but actually shorter than some woodpeckers' tongues. Her tongue is barbed at the tip (looks like dark spot here) to enable Pilar to extract bugs from deep holes in trees.

Pilar, like other woodpeckers, stores her tongue by winding it around the back of her head between her skin and skull. The wound-up tongue also helps cushion her brain from the shock of her pecking.

---Gloria Z Nagler




Posted by DKH at 1:34 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  