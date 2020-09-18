Case updates September 16, 2020

Friday, September 18, 2020

United States
  • cases 6,613,331 - 41,464 cases since yesterday
  • deaths 196,277 - 1,224 deaths since yesterday

Washington state - *no death reports on weekends / holidays
  • cases 81,198 - 386 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 7,196 - 34 since yesterday
  • deaths* 2,031 - 11 since yesterday

King county
  • cases 21,196 - 38 in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 2,310 - -7 in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 748 - 0 in previous 24 hours

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • cases 590 - 3 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 103 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 62 - 0 new in previous 24 hours

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • cases 68 - 1 new
  • hospitalizations 4 - -1 new
  • deaths 1 - 0 new

Where it all started:

Kirkland
  • cases 647
  • hospitalizations 125
  • deaths 62




