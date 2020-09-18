Case updates September 16, 2020
Friday, September 18, 2020
United States
- cases 6,613,331 - 41,464 cases since yesterday
- deaths 196,277 - 1,224 deaths since yesterday
Washington state - *no death reports on weekends / holidays
- cases 81,198 - 386 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 7,196 - 34 since yesterday
- deaths* 2,031 - 11 since yesterday
King county
- cases 21,196 - 38 in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2,310 - -7 in previous 24 hours
- deaths 748 - 0 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- cases 590 - 3 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 103 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- deaths 62 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 68 - 1 new
- hospitalizations 4 - -1 new
- deaths 1 - 0 new
Where it all started:
Kirkland
Kirkland
- cases 647
- hospitalizations 125
- deaths 62
0 comments:
Post a Comment