Art Walk Edmonds on hold - but there is still art to see in Edmonds



The Art Walk Edmonds Board has canceled the September 17, 2020 Art Walk. Until Snohomish County is in Phase 3 of "Smart Start" re-opening, all future Art Walks are on hold. We are looking forward to when we can safely and responsibly hold our beloved Art Walk again.

Interiors of Edmonds (326 Main St) is featuring the works of photographer Lynne Greenup and several other artists.

Randall J Hodges Photography Gallery (317 Main St) is showing new images of world re-known landscape and nature photographer Randall J Hodges

Demetris Woodstone Taverna (101 Main St) has local chainsaw carvings of wildlife by owner Kyle Huffman displayed in the restaurant for sale.

The Curious Nest (405 Main St) is featuring the artwork of Gloria Frietas in a show called "Strings Attached" - which mostly features animals that are endangered species or on the watch list.

Gallery North (401 Main St) is hosting featured art show "Dreams of Color" by Leanna Leitzke

Cole Gallery (107 5th Ave S) is featuring artist Layne Cook's show "A Sense of Time and Place" and artwork by impressionist Mike Wise "Painting Whidbey".

Maize and Barley (525 Main St) presents a Sea Series art exhibit by local artist Heather Stadler Weichert.

ARTspot (408 Main St) is hosting an ArtWatch Livestream on Thursday, September 17th at 6pm. You can watch on their Instagram, Facebook or YouTube account as Bryn, Ray and Angeline will be sculpting and answering questions.

Glazed and Amazed (514 Main St), in partnership with the Edmonds Food Bank, is hosting an Empty Bowls event through September 24th. Buy an unfinished bowl to either paint in store or at home for $20. $16 will go to Edmonds Food Bank.

The Edmonds Center for the Arts (410 4th Ave N) is hosting it's annual gala virtually this year on Friday, September 25th from 7-9pm. For more information visit here.













However, there is still art to see in downtown Edmonds! We are highlighting a few that we know about. Please check with the individual locations and visit during their business hours.