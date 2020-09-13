Our own London Fog - morning noon and night

The sun at noon Saturday

Photo by Mike Remarcke

View of Puget Sound from Innis Arden - except for the view and Puget Sound

Photo by Jan Hansen









This photo is looking north along the Puget Sound waterfront in Shoreline. Marc Weinberg's drone was about a 1/2 mile south of RB Saltwater Park. You can just make out the pedestrian bridge over the rail tracks, upper right.Current air quality conditions are UNHEALTHY and VERY UNHEALTHY for everyone.Winds blowing from the west should begin to clear out the smoke by late Sunday or early next week. However, we may continue to see smoke enter our region throughout the week. Conditions are changing rapidly and the wind currents in Puget Sound have always been variable.Did you know that what we are experiencing is the famous "London Fog"? Old London had so many factories belching pollutants into the air, that combined with their wet climate, the entire city was always shrouded in thick, unhealthy smoke. Nothing romantic about it at all.