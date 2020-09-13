Author Talk-The Natural World of Winnie the Pooh
Sunday, September 13, 2020
Author Talk - The Natural World of Winnie the Pooh
Tuesday, September 14, 10-11:30am
Join author Kathryn Aalto for a walk through the forest that inspired the Hundred Acre Wood of A.A. Milne's Winnie the Pooh books.
This remote program will include a lecture by the author and a chance to interact with her.
Ms. Aalto is an American landscape designer, historian, educator and New York Times Bestselling author based in Exeter, England.
