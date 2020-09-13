Author Talk-The Natural World of Winnie the Pooh

Sunday, September 13, 2020


Author Talk - The Natural World of Winnie the Pooh


Tuesday, September 14, 10-11:30am
Join author Kathryn Aalto for a walk through the forest that inspired the Hundred Acre Wood of A.A. Milne's Winnie the Pooh books.

This remote program will include a lecture by the author and a chance to interact with her.

Ms. Aalto is an American landscape designer, historian, educator and New York Times Bestselling author based in Exeter, England.

Posted by DKH at 12:44 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  