Recycling Collection event Lake Forest Park and Kenmore

Sunday, September 13, 2020

The City of Lake Forest Park is again partnering up with the City of Kenmore for a combined Recycling Collection Event!

Take a look at the Event Flyer to view the full list of what you can and cannot bring.

Please be aware fees do apply for certain items.

The event will take place Saturday, September 28, 2020 from 9am to 3pm at the Northlake Lutheran Church, 6620 NE 185th St, Kenmore, WA 98028

Items you can bring:

 Tires,* Propane Tanks,* Electronic Equipment, Scrap Metal,* Household Goods and Clothing, Cardboard, Porcelain Toilets and Sinks,* Lead Acid and Household Batteries, Mattresses,* Confidential Document Shredding (5 box limit), Clean Scrap Wood, Appliances, and Refrigerators and Freezers*.
*Fees apply

Please note: No flat beds or dump trucks allowed. We reserve the right to refuse over-sized, commercial, contaminated, excessive or unacceptable loads.



