Threatened with eviction? Rent Smart session Wednesday

Rent Smart - Order of Limited Dissemination



In addition to the Solid Ground Tenant Counselors, a visiting attorney from the Tenant Law Center will be on hand to help with answering questions.



If you are currently living in King County and being threatened with eviction, contact the Housing Justice Project for legal assistance at 253-234-4204 or hjpstaff@kcba.org.





Register here before 1pm on September 16. You will receive a Zoom link at around 1pm on the day of the event.



Space is limited to 25 and only a few seats remain.













Wednesday, September 16, 2-4pm