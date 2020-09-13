Wayne Pridemore needs artichoke dip recipes

Story and photos by Wayne Pridemore

I had never seen an artichoke blossom until last week when I took these photos in my son's garden. I have never been a fan of eating fresh hearts of the plant dipped in butter, it seemed to be too much work for too little reward. I once tried canned artichokes, talk about a bland nothing.



Send me your favorite artichoke dip recipe and I will give it a go to improve my culinary appreciation of the plant. (Email Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com - I want to see the recipes, too! Ed.)

I am sure that you are aware that the Green or French Artichoke is a variety of a species of thistle. The first guy to eat a thistle must have been very hungry! 



The flower head of the plant is a thing of beauty. It is a cluster of many budding small flowers called an inflorescence. The small bright purple flowers are about an inch long. Bees work their way straight down to the flower bases to collect the pollen. Next year I'm going to plant some in my garden just to enjoy the blooming of the plant.




