Jobs: Grant writer for Chamber of Commerce

Grant Administrator to work in an Independent Contractor capacity with us to distribute the funds from a grant we recently were awarded from King County (more about that to come, we need the Admin person first). The job starts immediately and duties would include: The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce is looking for an experiencedto work in an Independent Contractor capacity with us to distribute the funds from a grant we recently were awarded from King County (more about that to come, we need the Admin person first). The job starts immediately and duties would include:













A thorough understanding of the grant rules and regulations (we have everything in writing from the County)Submitting all necessary paperwork to the County to receive the grant fundsCommunicating with the Chamber Board weekly with a progress reportWe need someone who has done this type of work before, especially helpful would be experience with a governmental agencyResumes and cover letters can be submitted to Lorie Hoffman; director@shorelinearts.net