Jobs: Grant writer for Chamber of Commerce
Sunday, September 13, 2020
A thorough understanding of the grant rules and regulations (we have everything in writing from the County)
Submitting all necessary paperwork to the County to receive the grant funds
Communicating with the Chamber Board weekly with a progress report
We need someone who has done this type of work before, especially helpful would be experience with a governmental agency
Resumes and cover letters can be submitted to Lorie Hoffman; director@shorelinearts.net
