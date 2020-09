BIG and BOLD and BEAUTIFUL

Indeed that is so true

It's plain to see that Buzzy Bee

Can't get enough of YOU





Indeed you are MAGNIFICENT

So DAZZLING to the eye









And when the days turn Grey and Damp

I think that I WILL CRY





I'll want a view of YOU Boo Hoo

Next summer will have to do













grandma genie





aka Jean Monce Bryant

Photos by Wayne Pridemore