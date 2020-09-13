Live readings of horror and the occult - with cocktail recipes

Barely Tolerable Tales

Friday, September 18, 7:30-9pm

Presented by The Cresswell Club

We cordially invite you for a series of live readings throughout the fall season, pairing tales of horror and the occult with recipes for cocktails to mix and enjoy while you listen.





The Cresswell Club began as a series of Halloween and Walpurgis-Night ghost story readings with friends and family in New York City, and was continued by the Carpenter Brothers when they moved back to their hometown of Seattle.





Cocktails: TBD





Register HERE. You will be sent a Zoom link to the session by 6pm the day of the program.

Video and call-in options available.