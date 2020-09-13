and here I thought the smoke was clearing out...

Friday, Sept 11


Marc Weinberg was interested to check out the difference in the amount of smoke in the area after two days, so he repeated an aerial shot he took on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:32pm over Shoreline Community College.

Sunday Sept 13


The second image was taken Sunday, the 13th at 5:32pm

Sunday I drove from Kenmore to Lake Forest Park and couldn't see the lake.

I saw a man walking his dog and another man with his baby in a stroller. Not really a good idea, folks. Not until the air clears.

-Diane



