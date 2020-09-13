Gloria Nagler to teach class on macro photography for the Audubon Society
Sunday, September 13, 2020
Every day's a beautiful day when you're a Yellow Jacket, thought Yvette,
not without a little satisfaction. Took Yvette’s portrait at the community garden the other day.
--Gloria Z Nagler
Thursday, September 24, 7:00-8:30pm
Register here
$15 sliding scale fee; pay what you can*
Online registration closes the afternoon of the class. Please complete registration in advance.
Strolling through urban gardens, noticing, and then capturing photographs of our colorful insects and blossoms, is a grand way to spend time during this pandemic. Gardens are rarely crowded and generally peaceful places to be. Macro photography is the art of making photographs of tiny creatures and blossoms that are the same size as the subject is in the real world (1:1 ratio is the goal).
My target audience for this class is beginners and near-beginners. We will talk about setting up your camera for macro photography, potential subjects, how you decide what to include in the frame, and more. This is not a hyper–technical class: not about how cameras work, but about how to capture better macro photographs.
* If you are unable to pay a fee, please see instructions on the Classes page on our website (seattleaudubon.org) on how to request a fee waiver +before+ purchasing a ticket. Though the first couple of online classes were offered for free (with donation suggested), classes are now offered with a ticket price or with a pre-arranged fee waiver or sliding scale option.
0 comments:
Post a Comment