Community service hours waived for Class of 2021

The Shoreline School Board voted to rescind the community service hours requirement for the Shorecrest and Shorewood Class of 2021 at their September 10 board meeting.





This was in response to challenges in students’ ability to earn volunteer hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





They had previously been required to perform 40 hours of community service in order to graduate.









As the high schools did for the Class of 2020, they will recognize students who do meet the 40-hour mark with a Community Service Certificate of Merit and will acknowledge students who have done a truly exceptional amount of service.



The requirement will still be in place for the class of 2022. You can read the full resolution at Resolution 2020-15 Elimination of the Community Service Requirement for the Class of 2021














