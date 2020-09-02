Kellogg (Morgan) Middle School: demolition photos May 29, 2020



By Diane Hettrick

Photos by Steven H. Robinson



Every time I publish articles about Kellogg Middle School, I get comments from readers that - it's not Kellogg - it's Morgan!



The Kellogg buildings had indeed been Thomas Hunt Morgan Junior High School. According to the history of the Shoreline School District "Shore to Shore and Line to Line" it opened in 1953, along with two other junior high schools.







Named after Nobel prize winners, the schools were Morgan, Nicholas Murray Butler, and President Thomas Woodrow Wilson.



During the school year 1953-54, Morgan was also used for evening recreation by U.S. Army troops stationed in Lake Forest Park. Prince of Peace Lutheran Church held services there before they built their own building.



