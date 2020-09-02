Collision of two large trucks slows traffic at Aurora and N 205th

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Photo courtesy Shoreline Police


Tuesday morning, September 1, 2020, two large trucks collided at N 205th and Aurora Ave N.

Photo by Kristine Marzolf


Around 9:30am a dump truck and a landscaping vehicle collided. The larger dump truck ended up with the cab flat on its side and the back section crushing the bed of the smaller landscaping truck and spilling its load of dirt into the landscaping truck and the road.

Photo by Kristine Marzolf


Both vehicles ended up southboard in the northbound lanes of Aurora. 

Photo courtesy Shoreline Police


Shoreline Fire transported two people to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Alerts were sent out to try to divert traffic from the intersection during the investigation and clean up. Eventually a long detour was set up to divert traffic around the intersection.



Posted by DKH at 3:14 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  