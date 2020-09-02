Collision of two large trucks slows traffic at Aurora and N 205th

Photo courtesy Shoreline Police







Tuesday morning, September 1, 2020, two large trucks collided at N 205th and Aurora Ave N.





Photo by Kristine Marzolf

Around 9:30am a dump truck and a landscaping vehicle collided. The larger dump truck ended up with the cab flat on its side and the back section crushing the bed of the smaller landscaping truck and spilling its load of dirt into the landscaping truck and the road.





Photo by Kristine Marzolf







Both vehicles ended up southboard in the northbound lanes of Aurora.





Photo courtesy Shoreline Police









Shoreline Fire transported two people to local hospitals with minor injuries.Alerts were sent out to try to divert traffic from the intersection during the investigation and clean up. Eventually a long detour was set up to divert traffic around the intersection.